Here's how many Covid deaths have been recorded in Sheffield since 'Freedom Day'

Students queue at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to get their Covid vaccinations

In the months between freedom day and September 25, almost 6,000 Covid deaths were recorded across the country, new figures show.

In Sheffield, there were 81 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a rate of 13.7 per 100,000. This is slightly above the national average of 10.4 deaths per 100,000.

The latest government data shows that in Sheffield 282 new cases were reported on September 28, with two deaths. Between September 22-September 28 there were 1,969 new cases and nine deaths in Sheffield.

As of September 27, in Sheffield 396,667 people had been given their first vaccination dose and 366,443 people had been given a second dose.

Sunderland is the worst affected area for Covid deaths since Freedom Day, with a rate of 28.4 per 100,000 which is almost three times higher than the national average.