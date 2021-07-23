Covid-19 cases in Sheffield surge to January levels as restrictions end

Students queue at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to get their Covid vaccinations

Most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in England on July 19, meaning there aren’t limits on how many people can meet or attend events, and nightclubs have reopened.

Dr Zak McMurray, Medical Director at NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Thank you to the people of Sheffield for getting their Covid vaccine. 60% of us are double vaccinated, which is fantastic but we need to keep going.

"The best way to end the pandemic is for as many people as possible to get both doses of the vaccine.

“As we start socialising more and spending more time around others, please get your vaccination to help to prevent serious illness, hospital admissions and deaths from covid-19. The vaccines are saving lives.”

Anybody who is not fully vaccinated can still book an appointment or turn up at one of the city’s walk in clinics.

Quadri Adeboye, who works in security at Sheffield City Council, had his second vaccination at the pop up clinic at Sheffield United Football Club earlier this month.

He said: “The way the government have put things in place for travelling, that you don’t have to isolate when you’ve had two jabs, works for me.

"Having to isolate for 10 days would affect my income. My family live abroad so it means I will be able to see them quicker.”

Over half a million tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 14 days and there have been 532 recorded deaths.

Around 10,000 people in Sheffield, including some young people, have long Covid, where symptoms last for weeks or months after the virus has passed through the system.

Dr McMurray added: “Long Covid can cause over 200 symptoms including fatigue, anxiety, and impotence.

"The best way to avoid long Covid is to not get Covid. The best way to not get Covid is to get vaccinated.

“I would also advise that people continue to keep their distance from others when out and about, keep wearing your face coverings when in crowded places and isolate and book a test if you get symptoms.”