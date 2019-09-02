Dance classes for Sheffield residents affected by cancer

Murial and Brian Dennis, Brian is a cancer patient and both have been enjoying Dancing for Health classes

Dancing for Health are excited to introduce the series of new, engaging and free partner dance classes for Weston Park Cancer Hospital.

The course programme is led by Managing Director and experienced dance instructor Tracey Barnes and funded by Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Through this dance intervention therapy, patients and individuals affected by cancer can participate in a weekly activity, which has been linked to a range of benefits to people's physical fitness and well-being.

The classes are specifically designed with cancer patients in mind and take into consideration any restrictions in movement or reduced fitness levels

Managing Director, Tracey Barnes said: "The classes are aimed at those people who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to go along to a public class. We want to enable these people to learn to dance with a partner of their choice within a safe community group setting, where other group members are going through similar experiences of their own."

Dancing for Health and the Weston Park Cancer Charity will be accepting advance bookings from the public in time for the first class which starts on September 17, 11am to 1pm.

The classes take place every Tuesday for 20 weeks at St Andrews United Reformed Church in Sheffield.

Tracey Barnes added: "No previous dance experience is needed. Our classes are a gentle way of getting their bodies moving. The style is gentle and safe, low impact and low intensity, like walking to music."

Leading a physically active lifestyle during and after cancer is linked to an improvement in many of the adverse effects of cancer and its treatments. The aim of the sessions are to help find ways for participants of the course to live well, supporting movement in a gentle environment.