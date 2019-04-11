Get help and support from cancer charity on Marie Curie bus in Sheffield

A Marie Curie bus is in Sheffield this weekend, offering free help for anyone with concerns about terminal illness as well as information about how they can support the charity.

The double-decker bus is at Barker’s Pool until the end of today, and people are invited to hop onboard to learn more about the care and support the charity provides for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Morven Masterton, Head of Marie Curie’s Information & Support Service said: “It’s really important that everyone living with a terminal illness gets access to care and support right from the point of diagnosis, allowing them to live well until they die.

“Marie Curie supports people with any terminal diagnosis which includes cancer, dementia and neurodegenerative conditions such as motor neurone disease.

“Our trained team can also signpost people to our Support Line where they can access emotional and practical support, as well as raise any clinical questions or concerns with an Information and Support Nurse. This could be anything from understanding a diagnosis to explaining treatments or talking through symptoms.”

The Marie Curie bus will be at Barkers Pool in Sheffield today is open between 10am to 5pm.