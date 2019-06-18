Sheffield cancer champions making a difference

Natalie is a Cancer Ambassador at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway

That’s the message that Sheffield Cancer Champions are spreading all over the city. In the last six months 1,900 people have come forward to be cancer champions and you too could be a part of this ‘Social Movement’ by joining those who are spreading life-saving ‘Be Cancer Safe’ messages.

11 organisations in the city are holding ‘Be Cancer Safe’ awareness events, which includes talks, giving out information packs and encouraging those who attend to become Cancer Champions if they want to.

Cancer Champions are people who understand how scary the thought of cancer can feel and they are breaking down barriers and talking with others about signs and symptoms of cancer.

The aim of ‘Be Cancer Safe’ is to diagnose cancer as early as possible, and early detection will reduce the number of people who are diagnosed with cancer late and who then require more aggressive treatment.

Natalie is a Cancer Ambassador at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, an organisation that provides services to people with a learning disability. She invites members of the public to her informal ‘Be Cancer Safe’ awareness events.

At one of these events, Hollie, in her mid-twenties, started talking with Natalie. Hollie had never heard of cervical cancer and was not aware of the cervical screenings available to women.

Hollie said: “I know that I can always chat to Natalie if I am worried. The smear test might be a bit embarrassing, but I will be booking it soon and I am going to tell her once I have had it.”