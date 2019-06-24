Sheffield cancer heroes shortlisted for award

Staff from a Weston Park Cancer Support Centre have been shortlisted for a prestigious award for their holistic approach to cancer care.

Healthcare professionals from Weston Park Cancer Support Centre have been shortlisted for the Nursing Times Award.

Funded by Weston Park Cancer Charity, The Cancer Support Centre, provides tailored information, expert advice and direct support to anyone affected by cancer; patient, carer, family or friend. Last year alone, staff responded to over 13,000 requests for support including unmet psychological, financial, emotional and social needs.

The judges will reveal the winner, on October 30, at a glittering awards ceremony hosted at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The Cancer Nursing award recognises individuals and teams who have improved the quality of care patients receive during diagnosis and treatment, or care and support for cancer survivors or those in remission.

Samantha Dixon, CEO of Weston Park Cancer Charity added; “I am absolutely delighted that the healthcare team at The Cancer Support Centre have been recognised for their dedication, professionalism and tireless commitment to improve cancer care services in our community.