Sheffield dental practice pioneers behavioural therapy for patients             

A specialist dental practice has become one of the first in the country to offer patients behavioural therapy to help them get to the root cause of a range of dental problems and phobias.

The one80 Dental centre for advanced dentistry, Baslow Road, Totley, is working with leading behavioural psychotherapist John Davies.

He has developed a unique model using cognitive behaviour treatment techniques to treat conditions such as Bruxism, which is excessive teeth grinding or jaw clenching, and unexplained facial pain.

Nigel Rosenbaum, Practice Principal at one80 Dental, said: “These problems are often barriers preventing patients benefitting from the dental care we can provide.

“Research has shown that these symptoms can be manifestations of everyday stress, posture and habit and effective CBT can support sufferers to control these often destructive cycles, and ultimately access the dental care that they need.

“The new service aims to support patients by working with them to understand and overcome the causes of really debilitating problems, as well as supporting them with dental anxieties or phobias.”

John Davies, and his colleague Victoria Moorhead, are leading the newly created Dental Behaviour Management Service at one80 Dental. He has worked for 25 years as a CBT psychotherapist in Sheffield.

He said: “Whilst it may not seem initially obvious, there are many dental-related problems that are maintained by a psychological aspect. Research and testimonials show that psychotherapy type interventions can help sufferers and in many cases are highly beneficial in reducing anxiety, pain and improving overall outcomes.

“I have been developing a model for treatment that is non-invasive but combines psychological and physical approaches which works particularly well for sleep Bruxism.”

The fear of dental care affects approximately one-third of the adult population in the UK. As many as 10 per cent of those do not attend the dentist.