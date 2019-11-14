This Sheffield doctor is to trek one of the new Seven Wonders of the World to raise funds for hospital charity

Dr Shishu Sharma is a Consultant Gastroenterologist at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Dr Shishu Sharma, who is a Consultant Gastroenterologist at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, is pledging to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity’s overseas challenge, the Inca Trail Trek in Peru, which begins in September 2020.

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, it is often said to be the most important archaeological find. The trail encompasses three high mountain passes, with the highest being 4,200m.

It leads through the Sun Gate and into the ruins of Machu Picchu, a 15th-century citadel.

So far, Dr Sharma has helped to raise over £1,000 for the cause by encouraging people to donate to him ahead of the trek.

Dr Sharma said: “The Inca Trail is a challenge which has so many positives – seeing one of the wonders of the world and raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity which supports our work.

“This journey will be packed with lots of ups and down and would require a lot of determination. I need your kind support to finish this task. All the money raised would be donated to the Children's Hospital Charity Sheffield.

“Our department is a pioneer in the field of paediatric gastroenterology, we have patients coming from all over the country and Europe for our care and charity funding has been hugely beneficial to our service.

“I may be the face of the fundraising, but I’ve no doubt over the coming weeks and months it will be a real community effort to reach our target to help even more patients. So far we’ve raised over £900 which is incredible.”

Like many clinicians, Dr Sharma is dedicated to making a difference to people’s lives both in and out of work.

This will not be the first time he has done something to support a patient in need. Last year, he also donated 61 per cent of his liver to aid a family member with end-stage liver cirrhosis.

Dr Sharma said: “It was a difficult decision and it required a lot of support from family, colleagues and Sheffield Children’s Hospital itself, but it was well worth it.”

Shishu was discharged from hospital after six days and after following a careful diet and resting for 10 weeks, his liver has now fully regenerated.

Completing the Inca Trail will mark the two-year anniversary of Dr Sharma’s donation, and he hopes to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation, as well as fundraising for the hospital.

Cheryl Davidson, Events Fundraising Manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We’re so grateful that in addition to all the life-changing work Shishu does every day, he is now dedicating himself to helping support The Children’s Hospital Charity in his spare time too.”

Dr Sharma is inviting people to join him on his trip. There are 20 places, which will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. The deadline to sign up is December 18.

Cheryl added: “Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Visit www.tchc.org.uk/events to sign up.”

The Inca Trail Trek will follow the successful completion of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s first-ever overseas challenge, a Mount Kilimanjaro trek, which saw over £100,000 raised for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

You can support Shishu’s Inca Trail challenge by donating online at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ShishuSharma.