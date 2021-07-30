Sheffield five year old uses birthday to buy toys for hospital patients
Sheffield youngster Scout has been a patient at Sheffield Children’s many times, having had bronchiolitis as a baby and more recently, she broke her elbow in lockdown and needed stitches after slipping at school!.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:08 pm
For her birthday, Scout decided she had got enough toys and wanted instead to buy some for other children staying in hospital.
She said: “I have lots of toys already so I would like to make sure the children at the hospital have new toys to play with too. They need them more than I do.”
Scout raised £130 to buy the toys.