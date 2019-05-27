Sheffield man praised for saving the life of his colleague 

An Ambulance Community First Responder has been hailed a hero after his quick-thinking actions saved a colleague’s life.

John Ibbotson, who has been working as aN Ambulance Community First Responder (CFR) for almost five years, realised that father-of-three John Beckingham was having a heart attack when he fell unwell while at work earlier this year.

John Ibbotson said: “John was mumbling, his radial pulse was weak and his carotid pulse in his neck was irregular; I knew it was serious.

“I noticed a blue tinge in his lips and he started sweating profusely so I asked a colleague to call for an ambulance.

“I kept him comfortable and made sure his airway was clear and we had the work defibrillator on standby in case we needed it.”

The ambulance crew, made up of Ian Nettleship, Javed Chaudhary and Alex Robson, arrived and confirmed he was having a heart attack. They treated him on scene and stabilised his condition before blue-lighting him to Northern General Hospital.

He was immediately taken for surgery and had two stents fitted.

John Beckingham, who is making a good recovery, said: “ I’m just so thankful that John was there when it all happened; if he hadn’t been, the outcome could have been very different.

“His quick response and knowledge about what to do and when to do it definitely saved my life.

“I owe everything to John, the ambulance crew and hospital staff, they are all heroes and I can’t thank them enough.”

John’s employer, Rolls-Royce Rotherham, have since made a £300 donation to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity.