Sheffield mum urges people to enjoy a cream tea to help save the lives of premature babies

A Sheffield mum is backing fundraising campaign for medical research to help sick babies and children.

Jenny’s son Elijah was born prematurely at only 25 weeks; he sadly lost his fight for life at just 37-days-old.

She is now supporting charity Action Medical Research, which has launched a campaign to help carry out groundbreaking medical research to help sick babies and children.

She said: “Elijah led a very traumatic little life. He died sleeping on my chest in the small hours – that’s when I joined the fight to stop premature birth.”

Jenny’s is just one story. Each year in the UK, 61,000 babies are born too soon and 1,000 babies do not survive.

To raise money for Action Medical Research, people across the city are being encouraged to take a break and have a brew.

Launched nationally in 2014, the initiative has so far helped raise more than £190,000 to help save tiny lives.

Action’s Chief Cream Tea Coordinator Gina Campbell, said: “We are delighted to get this year’s fundraiser underway across the UK.

“We’re encouraging people to take time out of their busy lives and order a delicious cream team from us that they can enjoy with their friends, family or work colleagues.

“By ordering your cream teas you can help us raise funds for research that could help families like Elijah’s.”

Boxes of cream tea cost cost £6.50, with a minimum order of 10 required. They include two classic plain scones, with a gluten free option available, Rodda's Cornish clotted cream 40g, two 28g jars of Tiptree strawberry preserve, Yorkshire tea and a knife and serviette.

The deadline for orders is midday on Friday, June 14, with deliveries being sent direct to people’s doors on Thursday, June 27.

Action Medical Research is a community of parents and researchers who are committed to fighting for children’s lives. They fund research into premature birth, asthma, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare conditions. To book your cream teas, visit www.creamteas.action.org.uk.