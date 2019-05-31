Sheffield mum urging fundraisers to raise a cuppa and vital funds for children’s charity

Raising a cuppa to fund research into children’s medical conditions is the aim of a charity’s latest fundraiser.

Funds are desperately needed for research to help save and change the lives of sick babies and children. Children like Elijah from Sheffield.

Elijah was born prematurely at only 25 weeks. Despite all the best efforts he sadly lost his fight for life at just 37 days old.

His Mum Jenny says supporting charities like Action can make a difference for future families: “Elijah led a very traumatic little life. He died sleeping on my chest in the small hours – that’s when I joined the fight to stop premature birth.”

Jenny’s is just one story. Each year in the UK 61,000 babies are born too soon and 1,000 babies don’t survive.

A campaign spokeswoman said: “By ordering your cream teas you can help us raise funds for research that could help families like Elijah’s across the country.”

UK-wide children’s charity Action Medical Research has announced the return of its annual Cream Teas campaign.

People across Yorkshire are invited to take a break, have a brew (with some Yorkshire Tea of course) and help our fight for tiny lives.

Launched nationally in 2014, the initiative has so far helped raise more than £190,000 to fund groundbreaking medical research to help sick babies and children.

“We are delighted to get this year’s fundraiser underway across the UK” says Action’s Chief Cream Tea Coordinator Gina Campbell. “We’re encouraging people to take time out of their busy lives and enjoy a delicious cream team with their friends, family or work colleagues.

To book your cream teas package visit the creamteas.action.org.uk website.

The deadline for orders is midday on June 14, with deliveries direct to your door on Thursday June 27.

Action Medical Research is a community of parents, researchers and individuals who are committed to fighting for children’s lives.