Sign up for Cancer Research Race For Life in Sheffield and get 50% off entry fee

To mark the start of summer, people in Sheffield are being offered a special incentive to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life as soon as possible.

Race for Life is offering half price entry to anyone who before Monday, June 10, using discount code SUMMER50.

Sign up for Race For Life

The discount is available until at midnight on June 10. It can be applied when entering any Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

There are four Race for Life events to choose from at Graves Park in Sheffield on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 & 16. They include the much-loved 5k and 10k events and Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Every day, people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire. That’s why the charity is urging local residents to choose the event for them and join right now.

By joining the Race for Life, the people of Sheffield will make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum urges people to enjoy a cream tea to help save the lives of premature babies

Danielle Masterson, Cancer Research UK’s Area Marketing Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives. This includes clinical trials which give patients in Yorkshire access to the latest treatments.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter the Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.