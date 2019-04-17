This mum is to run the London Marathon, inspired by her tiny, sick daughter

Amanda Wallace, from Mosborough in Sheffield, is a speech and language therapist, specialising in adult head and neck cancer. She has two daughters, seven year-old Mia and two year old Hannah, who is waiting for a third liver transplant. Amanda is training for the London Marathon in a bid to raise funds for a cause close to her heart, the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

She explained: “CLDF has become really important to me and my husband Tom since our brave little Hannah was born with the rare and life-threatening liver disease, biliary atresia.

“She underwent surgery when three weeks old, but it was clear by six months that this had been unsuccessful, and she would need a liver transplant.

“As Hannah was deteriorating rapidly, we opted for living related liver donation. I was confirmed as a match and surgery was planned. It was without doubt the most terrifying thing my family and I have ever been through.

“It was a gruelling day-long surgery that ended in heartbreak, with the news that surgery had been unsuccessful, and Hannah would need another transplant.

“Thankfully Hannah received her gift of life one week later. An incredible gift from a young man who lost his life but saved our baby girl.

“In the two years since that transplant there have been a number of medical complications and times when we thought Hannah wouldn’t make it.

“And it’s fair to say our world came crashing down at the end of last year when we were told that our only option is another liver transplant. The waiting is so hard. We hold out hope that it's third time lucky for our precious little girl.

“I do not know how I would have got through without the support of my amazing family, friends, the liver team at Leeds General Infirmary and Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

I’ve already smashed my £2,000 target and now want to raise as much as I can for the Foundation.

“I know that 26.2 miles will be tough, but Hannah is my inspiration.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Support Amanda’s London Marathon challenge by going to the website address: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amanda-wallace9.