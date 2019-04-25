This service is easing the lives of so many people around Sheffield

The great work achieved by a Sheffield-based NHS service, that helps people who have long-term neurological conditions, has been recognised.

The Neurological Enablement Service, that is run by the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, is seen as a national example of best practice by the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Its dedicated workers provide support for people who live with challenging conditions, such as MS, Parkinson’s and Motor Neurone Disease.

In a bid to improve support for people living with MS across the country, the Multiple Sclerosis Society has identified services that have gone above and beyond duty.

They have awarded the Sheffield Neurological Enablement Service, and its sister service the Neuro Case Management team, with an award to showcase all that they do.

In addition to this, both services were praised for their partnership approach, working closely and effectively with other NHS services and charities around the area.

Over the next few months, the services will be visited by a team of evaluators who will interview both users and staff.

Then the results of the evaluation will be shared with neurological services across the country, to be used to help improve the standard of care.

This is all happening as the services become involved in the national MS Awareness Week, as well as the tenth anniversary of the Neurological Enablement Service.

Since the Service launched in late 2008, they have supported more than 400 people each year who are living with a neurological condition in Sheffield, with around half of those service users living with multiple sclerosis.

Lynn Burscough, Operational Team Manager for Long-Term Neurological Conditions, said, “The team are so proud of the work that they do to support people with neurological conditions.

“They always go above and beyond the call of duty – for example, a number of team members have completed charity sky diving, ice bucket challenges, and even a ceilidh dance.

“There have been a number of changes in the 10 years since the team was formed, but the ethos remains the same, with the service user’s goals as the focus.

“We are an award-winning and innovative team, and this award from the MS Society is a reinforcement of the original reasons this community-based service was established.

“It is a client-focused service, based on the individual’s goals and working with them in the most appropriate environment such as at home or in their local community.”

Sue O’Riordan, a service user who has been living with MS for 25 years, said, “I was really struggling at the time I was referred to the NES.

“I knew I needed help but wasn’t sure how to get it or what to ask for.

“After my MS nurse referred me to the NES, I was visited at home by one of the team who really listened to me as I explained what I needed help with.

“It was reassuring to know help and advice was available and it gave me a boost at a time when I had been feeling rather hopeless.”

To find out more about the free help and support that is on offer to individuals and families from the Sheffield Neurological Enablement Service, go and talk to your GP, or visit the website shsc.nhs.uk.