Three generations of Sheffield family raise money for charity

Val McDonald, Oliver Cornish and Jenine Cornish; three generations of the same family who all raise money for Marie Curie.

Fifteen years on, the pair have kept their promise, and they are now being helped by another member of the family.

Jenine has recruited her 13-year old son, Oliver Cornish, to get involved and help fundraise for the charity during annual campaigns such as the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The family, from Hillsborough, started fundraising for the charity after nurses cared for Brian during the final days of his life following a battle with pancreatic cancer, which he sadly lost in 2004.

It was Brain’s dying wish to spend his last days in the comfort and familiar surroundings of his own home and this was only made possible thanks for the intervention of the charity.

Jenine said the family were determined to give something back to the charity who had taken such good care of her late dad.

She said: “I’ve been a practice nurse for over 32 years so was always aware of Marie Curie but it wasn’t until our family came into contact with the nurses that I realised what an incredible charity it is.

“Experiencing first-hand their dedication and level of care at such an incredibly difficult time was truly amazing.

“They helped make my dad’s final few days more comfortable and gave us practical and emotional support too.

“Fundraising is our way of giving a little something back and if we can make a small contribution to ensuring more people receive the same wonderful care and dignity that we as a family gained, our efforts are completely worthwhile.”

Rebecca Bramley, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, thanked the family for all their help and support.

She said: “We’re so grateful that the family has come together to help us raise funds to support more local people across Sheffield.

“The fact that they’ve collected for us for over 15 years is an amazing feat and we’re very grateful for all their efforts and hard work.”

If you have been inspired by reading Jenine’s story and would like to volunteer for Marie Curie then please contact Rebecca Bramley on 01274 386190 or 07525 392984, or e-mail rebecca.bramley@mariecurie.org.uk.

If you would also be interested in helping to raise money through an event organised by the charity, information about The Peak District Ultra Trek 2020 is expected to be announced shortly.

Those taking part in the event, which will return for its third year next year, will trek over 26 miles of valleys, hamlets, woodland, lanes, dales and villages to make as much money as possible for the charity.

The money raised by the fundraising efforts of people like Val, Jenine and Oliver helps people who benefit from the support of Marie Curie in a variety of ways.

A donation of £180 pays for someone with a terminal illness to attend the day therapy unit at a hospice. A donation of £400 pays for someone to stay in a Marie Curie Hospice for 24 hours, so that they can receive the hands-on care they need in their final days. A donation of £1,250 pays for a portable oxygen system that will relieve distressing symptoms, so a person doesn’t have to be confined to bed.