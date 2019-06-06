Top awards for health dedication by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals nurses

Two dedicated nurses from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are celebrating after receiving Fellowship Awards.

Nurse consultant within the Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Dr Iain Armstrong and senior project nurse at Weston Park Cancer Centre, Clare Warnock, have each been recognised by the Royal College of Nursing.

It is the highest award that the Royal College of Nursing can give.

The fellowships were awarded at the RCN annual Congress in Liverpool on Sunday May 19 and are given to individuals who have ‘made an exceptional commitment to advancing the science and practice of nursing and the improvement of health care’. Only a small number of Fellows and Honorary Fellows are elected each year.

Clare has been the practice development sister in cancer services at WPH since 1999 and is currently seconded to work with the Weston Park Cancer Centre cancer strategy team as the senior project nurse.

Clare said: “I feel absolutely delighted to be recognised by my profession with one of their highest level awards. I am really proud to be part of a nursing team that works so hard to do the best for our patients.”

Dr Iain Armstrong works as a nurse consultant within the Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit, a specialist pulmonary hypertension service based at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Iain began in the pulmonary vascular unit in 1982. He was nominated for his professional work to support people affected by pulmonary hypertension and he said: “I am truly humbled to have received this award upon the recommendation of my colleagues. The ceremony was a special day and it was great to meet some really outstanding nurses.”