Tyler’s superhero ‘thank you’ to Sheffield hospital that saved his sister

A five-years old superhero will step out on a walk with batmen, spidermen and wonder women to support the hospital that saved his baby sister.

Tyler’s baby sister Maisie was born on January 22 this year, weighing just one pound, nine ounces, in Jessop’s maternity wing in Sheffield, after scans revealed that her heartbeat kept dropping at 25 weeks.

Parents Rebecca Bond, 26, and her partner Danny were left clinging to hope after they were told to celebrate each hour their little girl survived, while still preparing themselves for the worst.

But superb medical care helped Maisie through the testing days and nights, and today she weighs 2.5kg, or 5lb 8oz, and is progressing well.

Her brother Tyler will take part in Jessop’s Superheroes on June 9, because he wants to raise money for the hospital that helped his little sister.

Mum Rebecca said of the premature birth: “It was completely unplanned and unexpected.

“I was absolutely terrified. I just kept screaming and asking what was going to happen to the baby thinking that she wouldn’t survive.

“My partner Danny kept trying to calm me down, but he was as hysterical as me.

“After delivery, Maisie got taken straight to intensive care. Danny got to see her for a minute then the midwife took me to see her about six hours later. The staff told us to take every hour as a positive sign and a blessing.

“The staff at Jessops are absolutely amazing. Honestly, I will never be able to thank them enough.

“We’re also so proud of Tyler for wanting to take part in Jessop Superheroes.”

Maisie is making great progress and Rebecca and Danny are hopeful that they will take her home soon.

Jessops Superheroes, sponsored by Dutton Recruitment, is a 2.5k family walk on June 9, at Graves Park at 10.30am.

For more information, or to register, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/superheroes19 email charity@shct.nhs.uk or call 0114 226 7351.