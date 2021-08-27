In pictures: A look back at Sheffield's Yankees - the beloved restaurant which served 'the best burgers this side of London'
The building which housed a popular Sheffield restaurant is set for a new lease of life after plans went in to turn it into a bar.
Sheffielders still love to remember eating at Yankees on Ecclesall Road, which closed in 2017 after 37 years. We dug out these pictures from the Telegraph archives to help fans take a trip down memory lane.
The restaurant first opened in 1979, eight years after Uncle Sam’s, another American style diner on the same road, which is still open today.
Locals remembered Yankees as a legendary restaurant that served the best burgers in town, and were devastated when it closed four years ago.
Customers raved about the generous servings of gloopy cheese sauce and chips which accompanied the restaurant’s famous burgers.
It wasn’t just burgers though, as customers would also flock there for amazing pulled pork sandwiches, awesome chicken wings, barbecue brisket, and shrimp.
Many will remember the floor to ceiling wall displays of Americana, from dollar bills to large posters of American icons like Muhammad Ali and, of course, Elvis Presley.
The former restaurant was turned into a cafe – Lounge 418 – which has received strong positive reviews. However, there are now new plans in the pipeline to convert the venue again, this time into a vibrant bar.
But, no matter how many times the building changes its image, menu and name, many locals will always remember it as the place that used to serve up the best burgers this side of London.