A gin festival, an Italian bistro night and Caribbean cocktails are just some of the food and drink delights you can enjoy in Sheffield this Bank Holiday weekend

The upcoming long Bank Holiday weekend means there’s an extra day to treat yourself to some tasty food and drink.

Here’s our pick of some of the restaurants you can visit with your family and friends.

Enjoy an array of sunshine-inspired 241 rum cocktails, Caribbean cuisine and a taste of happy island spirit at Turtle Bay, Holly Street, City Centre.

There are a range of small plates, side plates and mains, to fuel you including jerk chicken flatbread, aubergine curry and sticky toffee pudding.

If you prefer Italian flavours, visit The Steeple Corner cafe, Manor Castle, tomorrow for their Italian bistro night.

Chef Pete Myers will be making a delicious Italian menu made from great ingredients supplied by Food Works, a non-profit social enterprise saving food from being wasted and makes it in to meals.

Meat, vegetarian and vegan options are available. A £5 fee is required to book your place. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Italian bistro’ to book.

For drink lovers, there is a gin festival at the Malin Bridge Inn, Holme Lane, on Saturday.

There will be over 100 gins for visitors to try, as well as a range of tonics. There will also be live music and gin cocktails for those who want to try something different.

The restaurants on The Moor will be offering samples of their cuisine on Saturday when the ‘Taste Moor’ event returns from 11am to 4pm.

There will be exotic dishes, entertainment and competitions for all the family to enjoy.