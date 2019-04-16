Architecture evokes city’s industrial heritage 

Rik Carpenter is a Sheffield teacher and children's book author. His first book 'Stinky and his Mate' - the first in his Creepy Crawlies Stories collection - was released earlier this year. The 57-year-old dad-of-two is a master decorator by trade, who teaches at the Construction and Design Centre in Sheffield.

The Leadmill

Trans Pennine Trail signpost near Thurgoland

I’m a massive music fan and for 30 yrs the Leadmill (Sheffield’s iconic and premier live music venue) has proved to be the perfect platform for up and coming and established bands to gain recognition. Over the years the Leadmill has hosted an incredibly range of musical talent including, Pulp; The Cult, Manic Street Preachers, Oasis, The Stereophonics, the Arctic Monkeys, and Richard Hawley.

Lyceum and Crucible Theatres

Providing Sheffield with the latest touring West End productions, opera, ballet and pantomime, the Lyceum has a special place in my heart. My

daughter was chosen to perform in the Northern Ballets production of Madame Butterfly and Romeo and Juliet, and appeared in pantomime alongside dancing on ice champion Hayley Tamaddon, the legendary panto dame Damien Williams, and Nigel Planer who played Neil Pye in the cult comedy The Young Ones.

Kelham Island

This manmade island has reinvented itself over the years to become one of the most appealing and interesting places to visit in the city, and the architecture still evokes a sense of Sheffield’s wonderful industrial heritage and history as you walk around the shops, bars and restaurants situated in the remains of the old steel works and factories, and this year why not visit Kelham Island’s Victorian Christmas market? With over 120

festive stalls to choose from, it’s the perfect way start the seasonal festivities.

Sheffield People

Sheffield’s mighty contribution to the war effort made the city a prime target for enemy air raids, with the Sheffield Blitz accounted for hundreds of lost lives. Thankfully a stronger Sheffield emerged along with a brave and determined body of people who shaped and transformed the city. Sheffield has produced its fair share of famous individuals but for me the most notable and perhaps the epitome of all Sheffield people is

Tony Foulds. This amazing Sheffield pensioner spent almost seventy years tending a memorial in Endcliffe Park; gaining local and worldwide respect for his tireless and selfless efforts...he really is an inspiration.

Renishaw Park Golf Club

I love the game of golf and consider it the last bastion of all that is good in sport and our society today. It’s a great form of exercise and provides the perfect opportunity for serious competition and friendly banter with your mates. And then there’s the nineteenth hole. What can possibly be better than having a drink with your fellow competitors, re-living every shot...and then putting the world to rights?

Trans Pennine Trail

The Trans Pennine Trail is a fabulous route for walkers, cyclists and horse riders linking Hornsea on the East coast to Southport on the West coast. Meandering through the Pennines alongside rivers and canals through some of the most historic towns and cities in the North of England, its dramatic scenery and gentle slopes make it ideal for a family day out.