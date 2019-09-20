Ariana Grande impressed in Sheffield (Pic: Getty/Kevin Mazur)

The popular pop star, currently embarked on a world tour, sold out the FlyDSA Arena last night and left fans impressed with the spectacle as she showcased hit after hit.

With a perfectly drilled dance troupe at her side for most numbers, the 26-year-old from Florida opened with an acapella version of Raindrops (An Angel Cried) before belting out God is a Woman.

Bad Idea and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored followed as Ari’s energetic performance wowed the crowd.

Feeding on the energy, buzz and excitement in the room, Ariana strutted around a catwalk-like stage showcasing her sassy attitude and talent.

During one costume change, an old family video was broadcast to the crowd, with the throwback showing a confident young child displaying star quality even then.

Fast forward around 15 years and that young performer is now in knee high boots, platforms, wearing her hair in her trademark ponytail and packing out venues around the world, with the steel city no exception.

With a space theme to the gig, a giant moon hovered above the stage, and changing planets provided an impressive backdrop to transport fans to another world.

The deafeningly loud gig, complete with screaming fans taking the sound to another level, made this a show to remember, with Ariana’s hits 7 Rings, Dangerous Woman and No Tears Left To Cry among those which raised the roof.

The slick show is relentless in its pace, with every move perfectly drilled and every vocal pitch perfect.

But for the slower numbers, with her fans just inches away, Ariana sits on the stage and draws the crowd, with an ability to make thousands of fans feel like they are the only ones there.