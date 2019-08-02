Bakery students take home haul of 16 awards for Sheffield

Bakery students from Sheffield College with their prizes

The college’s trainee bakers won nine gold, three silver and four bronze awards in the annual Alliance for Bakery Students and Trainees (ABST) 2019 competitions.

The competitions are held during the ABST national conference, which took place this year at Alton Towers.

There are a range of different categories that include making French bread, croissants, sourdough, bloomer loaves, decorated fondants, rolls, tin bread and madeira cake, as well as a three dimensional art display.

Steven Salt, head of bakery at The Sheffield College, said: “This national competition is a great opportunity for trainee bakers to test their skills, and attracts lots of entries from around the country.

“I’m really proud of our students’ efforts and achievements.”

The students are completing their vocational qualifications at the College’s City campus on Granville Road, which has top industry standard bakery facilities.