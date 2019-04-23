‘Be bold and creative with food and aim for fresh and homemade where possible’

Ben Duong is a freelance marketing consultant. He’s currently working with the upcoming Sheffield Food Festival in May. He lives in Meersbrook.

Are you a cook?

Yes – I love cooking at home and always trying new dishes and styles.

Any cooking tips?

Aim for fresh and homemade where possible. Be bold and creative. So many amazing ingredients out there.

What’s your favourite dish?

A large selection of fresh sushi and sashimi.

And a drink to go with it?

Sake or a Japanese beer.

Your favourite Sheffield pub?

There are lots of great pubs in the Meersbrook area, but I guess it’d have to be the White Lion. A traditional pub with lots of history, good range of beer, friendly staff, and one of the best quiz nights in town.

The best meal you’ve ever had?

A recent one would be a cosy bistro in Paris. It was a 6-course blind tasting lunch. Each course had a bold flavours that went well with the French wine. The service was slick yet friendly. And place had a really warm vibe.

Your favourite TV cook?

Maybe Rick Stein for his love of seafood. His travel programmes are a joy to watch and learn from.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It has evolved and grown a lot. It’s really good to see strong independent places opening like Public, Tramshed Kitchen and Joro. Plus we’re finally embracing the joys of food halls with Cutlery Works and Kommune. And the Sheffield Food Festival is a great place to showcase what’s on offer.