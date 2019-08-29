Big band’s dementia cause Sheffield concert date

Keith Peters Big Band to play at the Montgomery in Sheffield

Keith Peters, leader and founder of The Keith Peters Big Band, let a fellow band member know that he only had one ambition left and that was to play at The famed Montgomery venue.

As Keith approaches his 90th birthday, the band immediately began to organise this for him and they specifically chose Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s Dementia Appeal as beneficiary.

Key band member, Nick Chandley, said: “The Dementia Appeal is a cause very close to the bands heart so we thought why not use what we love – music – to raise money for charity.

“I’m aware that research into music for patients with dementia is overwhelming and suggests it can trigger memories which have been long forgotten – so it’s only fitting to do a live music performance to raise money for the Dementia Appeal.

“We’re also fulfilling Keith’s last ambition for the band, at almost 90 his dream was to play at the Montgomery Sheffield, so we’re fulfilling Keith’s dream whilst raising money for charity and giving our audience an evening to remember.”

After being launched just over two months ago, the appeal has already hit its initial target of £25K, but the appeal is on-going and needs further funds to continue to ensure patients with dementia receive the best possible care.

The funds raised will contribute to physical changes to wards to make them more ‘dementia friendly’ and activities such as arts and music groups and memory sessions will help keep patients mentally and physically active.

The musicians of the Keith Peters Big Band come together once a week to rehearse and then open the doors once a month to share their talent with an incredibly loyal audience, which Keith lovingly refers to as ‘family’.