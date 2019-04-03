Big is not better with craft beers

While the boom in craft beer over the last decade to so is great news for consumers, it’s throwing up some big dilemmas for the industry.

Small is good, with loads of fabulous niche brewers experimenting with tastes and styles and raising the bar on what constitutes great beer.

But as the market becomes cluttered, big might not be better, but is it inevitable if the industry is to become sustainable?

That’s the conclusion the owners of Huddersfield’s renowned Magic Rock Brewery have come to.

They have just announced they are selling up to an Australian brewer to help grow the business and expand.

To many of their loyal fans on social media, however, they are ‘selling out.’

While craft beer is an ethos as well as a product, are its aficionados expecting too much from breweries which are, after all, businesses, not charities?

Anyway, given the number of new trade marks for beer brands has doubled since 2010 and risen by a fifth since 2017, there are plenty of smaller entrants to the craft brewing market to keep things small and rooted.

This allows some off the larger brewers to break through and produce and distribute in volume, sending shock waves through the entire brewing industry, to the benefit of all drinkers.

Those big, lumbering, unimaginative brewing monoliths that have been peddling boring beer for generations will need to raise their game or get out of the way.

In that respect, its surely better that some of the bigger craft players like Magic Rock and Thornbridge grow and change the market.

Which neatly brings me to the ever-innovative Abbeydale Brewery, which is hosting its first major event since its own recent expansion this weekend.

They may be getting bigger, but with their exciting range of craft offerings they are also becoming more, not less diverse.

Anyway, the event takes place over this Saturday and Sunday (6th and 7th) promising a range of beers served from cask, keg and tank, including some one-off festival exclusives.

Food and music is on offer too.

To book visit http://bit.ly/opendayblog.