Big public response to Woodseats boys in blue online image

Thank you to everyone from South Yorkshire Police who has contacted them about the Woodseats Police Station photo posted online

They said they would like to thank everyone who had contacted them about the Woodseats Police Station photo posted online last week.

The Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team have had a huge response from the public suggesting exactly when the image showing officers by their shiny new cars was taken and who might be in it.

A police officer spokesman said: “Quite a few people have sent us similar information, which seems to pinpoint it to 1967, with the cars being Ford Anglia Estates (997cc).”

They added: “We’re told the officers are Dennis Stanton, Pete Spier, Dave Fox and Ron Calvert, who are all sadly no longer with us.

“We’ve also had lots of lovely messages with people sharing their memories of Woodseats and family members who were police officers, so thank you for those, they’ve been lovely to read.

“We’re always interested in photos of our buildings and stories about officers who have served in the past, so if you’d like to share them with us you can send them to the corporatecomms@southyorks.pnn.police.uk email address.”

The team of South Yokshire police officers – members of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team, who now use the Woodseats Police Station building – currently have the black-and-white vintage police picture hung on the walls of the station.