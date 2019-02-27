Big search for the missing ‘O’ from Sheffield’s Roxy

Organisers of a grand reunion concert to celebrate the hey day of the Roxy nightclub in Sheffield have put out a call for information on a missing piece of local after dark history.

The team behind one of the biggest ‘80s reunions ever staged in Sheffield have put the call out for information on a missing five feet high, bright red, letter ‘O’.

It was one quarter of the ROXY sign that spent years adorning the side of the sprawling nightclub on Arundel Gate.

Staff at the venue – that now operates as the O2 Academy Sheffield – thought all four letters of the original sign were safely in storage but they’ve been shocked to find the letter ‘O’ is missing.

A massive ‘Back To The Roxy’ reunion is being staged on Saturday, May 4, and the management have put the call out for information on the missing letter.

A spokesman said: “We’d appreciate any information as to the whereabouts of our missing ‘O’. We’re wanting to make our reunion as authentic as possible so having the original, complete sign would be the icing on the cake.”

With a capacity in excess of 2,000 and one of the most jaw-dropping light shows in the country – few venues attracted more revellers than Sheffield’s sprawling Roxy nightclub.

The Roxy ruled supreme in the 1980s and 1990s and became famous nationally as a base for the ‘Hitman & Her’ TV series – the dance music show fronted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan.

On Saturday, May 4, the era that spawned all-conquering Sheffield acts like the Human League and ABC is set to be revisited with a massive Back To The Roxy party.

As well as the dance-inspired sounds that thousands would dance to every Friday and Saturday on the Roxy dancefloor, the event also offers room two celebrating the venue’s Rock Night and room three hosting Electro ‘80s – a celebration of the sounds of the era. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk website.