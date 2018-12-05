Bodybuilder from Doncaster is on top of the world

A Doncaster bodybuilding colossus is on top of the world after becoming PCA (Physical Culture Association) World Champion – the top accolade in the industry.

Eddie Chipp, 25, fought off competitors from 30 different countries, across all the classes, to become the PCA Muscle Model World Champion 2018.

“This was such a fantastic event and I am so proud to have been crowned World Champion,” said Eddie. “The years of hard work and dedication have paid off and I hope that I can be a role model to others encouraging people to take care of their bodies through food and fitness.”

Training for such an event is a committed process with diet, training schedules and immense personal discipline being pivotal to success. While Eddie follows a strict programme throughout the year he adopts an enhanced routine leading up to competitions to ensure he is in peak physical condition.

“I had always loved sport, and played at county level and semi-professional in rugby, and athletics, to name but two,” said Eddie. “Then due to a number of significant injuries, including breaking my hip twice, I decided to concentrate more on fitness in a gym. It was then that I discovered how much I enjoyed this type of training and, as I have a competitive nature, it naturally led onto competitions. I never expected it to lead to winning such an amazing title but now that I have the current focus is to defend it in 2019.”

When Eddie is not competing, he runs his own personal training and online fitness coaching business as well as being a brand ambassador for PCA, and a model.

Follow Eddie on @eddiechipp Instagram.