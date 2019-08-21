Book reveals the good nights out at the Roxy in Sheffield

Miss Glam Rock at the Roxy

The Roxy was perched on top of a multi-storey car park in the city centre. The nightclub’s huge, red neon sign shone out across the city as people approached for a good night out.

The legendary Sheffield nightclub that reined supreme in the 1980s and 1990s is featured in a brand new title released this week.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield – The Roxy Edition’ celebrates the venue that became famous nationally as the home of the ‘Hitman & Her’ TV programme that was regularly broadcast live from the venue.

Pete Waterman, who presented the show alongside Michaela Strachan, remembers the venue fondly.

He said: “The Roxy was one of the better clubs. Everybody joined in. There was no pretence. No airs. No graces. People came for fun.”

Everyone from Kylie Minogue to the London Boys performed there.

With a capacity in excess of 2,000, and one of the most jaw-dropping light shows in the country, few venues were more high profile than the Roxy in the era.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield – The Roxy Edition’ is packed with photos and memories and a Roxy reunion is planned for next year to celebrate its launch.

Local author Neil Anderson spent months collating photos and memories from former club-goers for the book.

He said: “The Roxy was the biggest club in Sheffield by miles in its heyday. Grab a granny night, student night, rock night, Friday and Saturday disco night – there weren’t many tastes not covered by the sprawling Roxy in its tenure.

“These were the days of burly bouncers in dickie bows, girls dancing around handbags and late night drunken bus rides home.”

Each Wednesday there was the city renowned student night. Local folklore says that the University and the polytechnic, as it was known at the time, scheduled their timetable around the fact that students would be nursing hangovers the next day.

Every second Monday there was the celebrated rock night that catered for the burgeoning late 1980s and early 90s metal scene.

The book is on sale now at £13.95 from www.dirtystopouts.com website.