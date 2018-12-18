Can you spot fake news? Try Trump Cards - a perfect Christmas gift

Is it “fake news, folks!” …or did he REALLY say it?

Trump Cards is the hilarious new game where players have to guess Trump fact from fiction.

Read a quote and decide if you think Trump really said it or not.

Use your Approved card if you think it’s a real quote or, if you think it’s fiction, then slap down your Fake News card.

It’s that simple! Guaranteed to bring laughs, surprises and, of course, a whole load of fake news! For 2-10 players and ages 12 to adult.

Contents:

300 Trump cards

10 Fake News cards

10 Approved cards

Writing pad

Pencil

Available for £16 from WHSmith’s and Amazon.