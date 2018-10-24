Cash boost for Sheffield’s vital homeless charity

A much-loved Sheffield charity, which supports homeless people, has been given a huge financial boost.

The Cathedral Archer Project, which aims to care for and improve the lives and the prospects of the homeless within the region, is set to benefit from a £15,000 donation from the Westfield Health Charitable Trust.

The charity is based out of a centre in Sheffield Cathedral. It provides a range of services from ‘crisis intervention’, providing medical services and access to food and shower services; all the way up to ‘move on support’, aiding in maintaining stable life patterns, providing access to drug harm reduction groups, education groups, opportunities to gain accredited awards and occupational/leisure activities.

The donation from the Westfield Health Charitable Trust will go towards funding the Cathedral Archer Project’s core services, ensuring the charity is able to continue offering a welcoming place of health, wellbeing, social care, warmth, and safety to the surrounding homeless community this year; supporting such individuals in taking steps towards the improvement of their lives.

Tracy Viner, Marketing and Development Manager at the Cathedral Archer Project, said: “We work to support people from sleeping bag to employment and believe that life should be fulfilling and enjoyable for everyone. The first step of that journey is for them to come into the project and feel safe and welcome here. The charity takes a very humanistic approach to assisting those in the homeless community, striving to get to know the individuals they seek to help on a personal level.”

She said the donation would help Cathedral Archer continue to be there to give people access to hot food, showers, a change of clothes, somewhere to collect their post, access to medical professionals and much more and added: “The organisation does this because they believe working with such vulnerable members of society requires a foundation of trust, allowing them to be open and seek help for the initial causes of their situation. Usually relating to sensitive issues such as broken family relationships, a history of offending, poor mental/physical health, and substance misuse.”