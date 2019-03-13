Celebrating 25 years of National Lottery funding in Sheffield

The Steel City has benefited by more than £397 million from National Lottery funding since it started 25 years ago, new figures have revealed.

And funding from National Lottery players has helped to transform the lives of ordinary people in Sheffield. More than 4,600 National Lottery grants have been awarded since 1994, helping to strengthen communities, power sports teams, protect the environment, unleash local creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of projects have received National Lottery funding over the past 25 years including large grants which have been donated to The Winter Garden, one of the largest temperate glasshouses to be built in the UK during the last hundred years.

Smaller grants have also benefited the Sheffield community including £7,000 to provide accessible toilets at 150th Sheffield (Wadsley Church) Scout Group; £9,000 to Insight4Livin youth project to provide extracurricular activities for young people and £9,000 to The Valerie Foundation to provide a range of activities for people with dementia and their carers.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK. As I walk around my neighbourhood, I’m astonished at how many projects and organisations the National Lottery has funded – from helping people who have mental health issues to keeping teenagers out of trouble with free after school clubs”

Any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards in a search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects. To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form through the www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards website. Entries must be received by midnight April 30.