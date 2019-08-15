Chance to buy a 'piece of Sheffield' history as Grade II listed home goes up for sale for the first time in 175 years

The Grade II listed The Gate House, which originally formed part of the Kenwood estate in Nether Edge, Sheffield, is on the market in its entirety for the first time in its 175 year history.

The home is for sale with Redbrik Estate Agents, who have described it as a ‘wonderful piece of Sheffield’s history’ and said the person or people who buy it will be making a ‘purchase of a lifetime’.

The former gatehouse was commissioned by George Wolstenholm, one of Sheffield’s most notable cutlers, in the 19th century and, along with the adjacent Kenwood Hall, was designed by local architect William Flockton.

Pictured is the lounge.

Now, following an overhaul which spanned four years from initial planning to completion, the historic Sheffield building is on the market for the first time in its entirety as a four-bedroom detached family home, with gated private driveway set in landscaped grounds.

The property retains an abundance of original features, including the imposing arched entrance and private grounds to the rear. It also includes original stone mullion windows, exposed beams and intricate brickwork, with the latter carefully preserved using jet-washing and a wire brush as opposed to a more common sandblasting technique.

All of the building’s unique features now sit alongside a bespoke kitchen, luxury suites, and high-quality living space, with the home finished to the highest of specifications with premium grade fixtures throughout.

Redbrik director David Cooper said, said: “The attention to detail at The Gate House is simply astounding, it’s a stunning property and one we’re extremely proud to have been instructed on.

Pictured is the kitchen.

“During its restoration, the vendor has managed to retain the building’s original heritage and character despite a complete overhaul and installation of some outstanding modern features.

“From the imposing entrance to the landscaped gardens to the rear, The Gate House is a wonderful piece of Sheffield’s history. Its beauty is almost too difficult to put into words. I can’t describe the feeling that this property gives you.”

The building forms part of the original Kenwood estate, the earliest parts of which were built in 1845, while the land on which it was built can be traced back to the 12th century.

Upon completion, Kenwood Hall, then known as ‘The Kenwood’, became Wolstenholm’s home until his death in 1876, and remained a family home until 1922, first becoming a hotel in 1924.

Refurbishment of The Kenwood continued until 1956 when the venue was rebranded as Kenwood Hall, before becoming The Hotel St. George in 1975 following more refurbishment.

Improvements at the hotel continued, with the venue changing hands, and names, several times before eventually becoming officially known as the Kenwood Hall once more in 2007.

The estate’s gate house, however, lay derelict for more than half a century up to 2017, and when the 19th-century building received planning permission to be restored and converted, it was transformed into a unique family home.

David Cooper added: “It’s a property which appeals to those who will genuinely love and cherish it, as the current owner has done. Quite frankly, it’s a purchase of a lifetime.”