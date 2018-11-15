Children across Sheffield are urged to vote for their top read

The favourite children’s stories of the Steel City are set to be revealed with more than 3,000 youngsters voting for the top one in the 30th anniversary Sheffield Children’s Book Awards.

The seven award categories include: baby books, toddler books, picture books, emerging reads, shorter novels, longer reads and young adult books.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure, said: “Since 1988, the Children‘s Book Award have encouraged children, young people and families across Sheffield to get involved in reading and celebrating the wide variety of literature and illustration on offer.

“It’s brilliant that thirty years on, thousands of children are taking part in the Awards; sharing their favourite books and inspiring others to read too.”

The Sheffield Children’s Book Awards Ceremony will take place on Friday November 16 at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield. This is an invited audience including hundreds of the children who have been involved.

Past winners of the Sheffield Children’s Book Awards attending the 2018 ceremony include: Kes Gray, author of Eat your Peas, Elizabeth Laird, author of Kiss the Dust, Jeanne Willis, author of Who’s In the Loo?, Nick Sharratt illustrator of Eat Your Peas and Double Act and author of A Cheese and Tomato Spider, as well as Michael Rosen, author of Uncle Gobb and the Dreadshed.

The 2018 shortlist includes – Baby Books (nought to three years); Toddler Books (three to five years); Picture Books (five to seven years); Emerging Reads (seven to nine years); Shorter Novels (nine to 11 years); Longer Novels (11-14 years) and finally Young Adults (14 plus).

For more information about the Sheffield Children’s Book Awards can be found by visiting the www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/libraries-archives/book-awards website.