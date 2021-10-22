In pictures: Sheffield's Christmas lights through the decades

As Sheffield looks set to get new Christmas decorations, take a look at how city streets have shone brightly in the past in this collection of photographs from our archives.
Sheffield Christmas Illuminations 1985. Sheffield Christmas Illuminations, November 17, 1987. Sheffield Christmas Illuminations in Fargate, 1964. The children's candle-lantern procession makes its way through the city centre during the Sheffield Christmas Illuminations switch-on in November 1995. Hannah Townend pictured with Bobby Knutt as she switches on the Sheffield Christmas Illuminations in 1994. Sheffield Christmas Illuminations in Fargate in 1990. Sheffield Christmas Illuminations in Fargate in 1981. Sheffield Christmas Illuminations 1964. Sheffield Christmas Illuminations on The Moor, November 29, 1962.