City’s trees and hills create wonderful views

Anne Jones has lived in Broomhill since 1985 when she moved to Sheffield from the south-east. Until her retirement in 2016, she worked at Sheffield Girls’ where she was Head of the Infant and Junior School for 14 years. In retirement, Anne is learning Spanish, practices yoga, enjoys travelling and is a volunteer with The Children’s Hospital Charity. She is currently training for their trek up Kilimanjaro this September. ‘This will be a real personal challenge which will take me well out of my comfort zone on many levels,’ she said. Anne is married with two grown up children.

Broomhill

May sunshine in the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees



Having lived happily in Broomhill for over 30 years, I appreciate what a bustling suburb it is with its

beautiful stone houses and lively cafes. I particularly enjoy Remo’s and Cawa – great places to catch

up with friends over their lovely coffee – and Thyme Cafe or Proove for a quick supper. I was lucky

enough to have worked on Melbourne Avenue for 22 years and, when there, it’s hard to believe that

you are less than a mile from the centre of a busy city. The Botanical Gardens are interesting

whatever the season and there is always something different to see, with the beautifully restored

Glass Houses and little tracks taking you away from the main thoroughfares. When I worked at

Sheffield Girls’ High, the infants and juniors loved visiting the Gardens, especially the Peter Pan

statue and the Bear Pit. The Garden’s summer concerts and plays and the art shows are fantastic.

Sheffield’s trees and hills create wonderful views; wherever you are there is something to see.



Sheffield Theatres



I love the theatre and we are extremely lucky in Sheffield to have such a variety, with both local

productions and national tours at the Crucible, the Lyceum and the City Hall. The Crucible’s own

productions are outstanding with Everybody’s Talking about Jamie, Midsummer Night’s Dream and

the recent Standing at the Sky’s Edge being particularly memorable. The improvements to the area

around the theatres certainly make it a vibrant place to visit, with lots of places for a pre-theatre

meal.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Since I retired, I have been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to volunteer for The Children’s

Hospital Charity which supports this amazing place. Like many Sheffield parents, I have reason to be

grateful to the first-class treatment at the hospital, which also helps children from across the

country. There is a real feeling of friendliness and positivity from everyone you meet and the newly

upgraded facilities are outstanding. There is also a great group of people involved in this

September’s Kilimanjaro climb and the plans to further develop the hospital with a new Helipad,

Cancer and Leukaemia ward and Emergency Department certainly provide motivation for the

challenge.



Sheffield’s Frame



The old reference to Sheffield as ‘a dirty picture in a beautiful frame’ is no longer true, in that the

city has changed considerably. However, the beautiful frame still remains. There are many lovely

places on the doorstep and my training for the Kilimanjaro Challenge has given me the excuse to visit

many of them regularly – with the added bonus of a hill or two to climb! The walk at Wyming Brook

is only minutes from home, but is a world away from the city. Returning down from Porter Clough

offers the best view of Sheffield and walking along the edges at Stanage and Burbage, makes you

feel on top of the world. Sailing at Dam Flask in the Loxley valley is a real escape and there is a lovely

walk around the reservoir and up to High Bradfield or over to Agden, with an ideal cake stop at the

Schoolroom in Low Bradfield. Further afield, the Longshaw Estate and Chatsworth offer great places

to walk - also with great tearooms!