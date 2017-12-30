Clever canines show South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team water skills

Top dogs teamed up with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue teams to showcase their canine water rescue skills at Rother Valley Reservoir.

Three Newfoundlands and one Leonberger scent dog (pictured with White Watch) from Pete Lewin Newfoundlands charity, joined Edlington and Aston Park crews for the training exercise.

Firefighters carried out a number of water rescue techniques and scenarios incorporating the dogs, testing the manoeuvres and skills the clever canines have when rescuing people in dangerous water situations.

The specialist training session was created to provide crews with an opportunity to further their knowledge and work with the dogs. It allowed them to see the capabilities they have and the way that they work, which is something that has never been done before within the service.

Station manager, Chris Lally, said: “Water rescue is a core area in which a select number of our firefighters specialise in. Any opportunity we get to explore new and advanced ways of carrying out this function is always welcomed within the service.

“Around 400 people needlessly drown in the UK every year and thousands more suffer injury, some life changing, through near-drowning experiences. It is essential to be aware of the hidden dangers that rivers, lakes and reservoirs can present.” Pete Lewin, Paramedic and founder of Pete Lewin Newfoundlands, said: “As a small team we go all around the country to emergency services shows. We have developed various manoeuvres for getting people out of the water with the dogs.