Community rather than a big city feel to Sheffield

Lindsay Lonchar, 50, has been married to George for 32 years, and is mum to two teenage boys and two miniature schnauzers who rule the house. She grew up in west London but has lived in Sheffield for almost 13 years - first in Crosspool and then Wadsley Park Village.

They own The Cabin Pancake & Waffle House off the bottom of the Moor and own/run Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop, also on Fitzwilliam Gate. Sheffield is the best place I’ve ever lived, so it’s a pleasure to share my favourite things about this great city

Art in the Gardens, Sheffield



Sheffield’s green spaces & proximity to the Peak District

I tell everyone down south I live on the edge of the most visited national park in Europe! My favourite thing to do on a sunny day is to walk our schnauzers with George at Howden reservoir, then stop off for lunch at the Ladybower Inn. Froggatt Edge, Stanage Edge & Surprise

View are some of our other favourite walks. I love photography and all these are a photographers’ dream!



Art in the Gardens

I’m a sucker for a good Art & Craft Fair and I love Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens each September. It’s set in beautiful grounds and is a great place to admire art and buy unique Christmas and Birthday gifts. There’s always some good grub too – Mexican street food being my personal favourite. I even exhibited my own photos and cards here one year, sharing the cost of the stall with a friend. Although tiring, it was a lot of fun! I also love eating breakfast outside in the Botanical Gardens’ café in the spring and summer months followed by a walk around the gardens.

The Lyceum Pantomime

This is a family tradition on Christmas Eve or New Years’ Eve every year. Damian Williams is a total legend and my kids say they’ll stop going

the day he stops being in it as it could never be as good without him! We laugh out loud every year and our Christmas holiday just wouldn’t be the same without it.



The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company

We love this place and taking our boys to choose our Christmas tree from here has become an annual tradition for the past three years. We love the Christmas season and yes, the experience feels like it’s straight out of an American Christmas movie, though it would be even better with a few inches of snow! We love the guys who run it and the cute little log cabin they have where you can buy Christmas decorations, coffee and homemade cake.



Pubs with views

My weekend treat growing up was an “olde worlde” pub lunch – roaring fires in the winter and beer gardens in the summer. We have a couple of

local favourite pubs that are good value and have the additional bonus of fabulous views in the summer. The Admiral Rodney overlooks the Loxley Valley and The Old Horns Inn has fantastic views of the Bradfield hills. I can’t wait for those summer evenings to enjoy them again to the full!

6) Quirky Independents. I’d like to think we’ve now joined the ranks of these, but our inspiration prior to opening our own Independent businesses were the ones on Sharrowvale Road & Abbeydale Road and more recently, Kelham Island. We love a good mooch around on our day off, stopping for coffee & cake en route. It’s great to see how Sheffield values its Independent businesses – long may this continue.



The people

I’ve saved the best ‘till last! I mean where else does your husband get called “duck” by a bloke?! Seriously, Sheffield is the friendliest city I’ve ever lived in. To me it has a “community” rather than a “big city” feel and I love the friendliness of the shop keepers & locals. I think the huge student community also brings a special vibrancy and life to the city centre. We feel very blessed to live here & love being a part of city-centre life.