Could one of these stunning Stannington properties be your dream home?

A stunning collection of three, four, and five-bedroom homes have been released in Stannington, to keep up with high demand in the area.

Avant Homes took the decision to release the new properties, with 50 per cent of its new Stannington development, The Brickworks, already sold.

The Needham exterior on The Brickworks development

Now the housebuilder is encouraging potential buyers in Sheffield to visit the Stopes Road development to take a look around before it’s too late, with its exceptional range of four and five-bedroom luxury homes in high demand.

One of the properties available is The Needham, a five-bedroom, three-storey family home priced at £649,950. The property comes with the enhanced specification buyers have come to expect from Avant Homes, including bi-fold doors, fitted wardrobes, high ceilings, and large windows to allow natural light to flood the rooms.

Entering through a wide hallway, the Needham boasts a Milan-inspired kitchen, with integrated appliances, and a light and spacious open plan living and dining area extending, through bi-fold doors, into the rear garden. The ground floor also features a separate dual aspect living room with French doors opening onto the rear garden.

On the first floor, you'll find a master bedroom, with en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, two additional bedrooms, a stylish family bathroom, and a study. The top floor offers two further double bedrooms, as well as a shower room and plenty of storage space.

Stannington property on Marchwood Road

Sitting at the gateway to the Peak District National Park, the development boasts a semi-rural location, ideal for those looking to explore the Yorkshire countryside.

The village of Stannington offers a range of local amenities, including pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities, and excellent commuter links, with the vibrant city of Sheffield just a 20-minute drive away, with rail connections to Leeds, Birmingham and London.

Avant Homes Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Alison Taylor-Shaw, said: “The Brickworks offers an attractive mix of village and countryside living, making it extremely popular with homeowners in the area. Our beautiful collection of design-led homes offer a superior standard of living, with more of what buyers want in a new home.

“The Needham home is one of our extra special designs, with three floors, open plan living space and high-end fixtures and appliances. With homes selling incredibly fast, I’d encourage those looking to upgrade their family home to visit the development before it’s too late.”

- Another Stannington property that caught our eye this week was a stunning three-bedroom semi-detached house which has been refurbished to a high standard on Marchwood Road, and has just gone on the market.

The property has an open plan living space, oak floors and oak internal doors, fabulous kitchen with built-in appliances, living room with bay window, and dining area with sliding patio doors to the garden. Marchwood Road is a very popular road with easy access to the the beautiful Rivelin and Loxley valleys with walks and cycle routes to Bradfield and Damflask reservoir, ideally placed for local amenities. Call haus Sheffield on 0114 467 0240 for details.