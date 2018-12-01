Councillors experience deep heritage at Loxley Chapel

Councillors were VIP guests when they were given a heritage tour of Loxley Chapel.

Stannington Councillors and the Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for heritage, Jack Scott, joined local Loxley residents on a trip through the historic valley, concluding at the unique Loxley Chapel.

Local history expert Ron Clayton led the expedition. Councillors Penny Baker and Vickie Priestly also attended.

Commenting on the trip, Coun Jack Scott, Cabinet Member for Development at Sheffield City Council, said as well as being beautiful and picturesque, the valley is a truly unique part of Sheffield – a cradle of global industry and added: “I am so grateful to Ron and colleagues for showing us some of the hidden gems in the Loxley Valley.”