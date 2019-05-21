Crane Moor for the Sheffield Walkers

SATURDAY 25 MAY CRANE MOOR

This is a 7.5 mile moderate walk along field, woodland and riverside paths, and includes a number of stiles. It will take around 3.5 hours including lunch stop. Leaving the car park we follow the path through Ayton Wood to emerge by Crane Moor Chapel and pass the former Rock Inn, now a private dwelling. When we reach Thurgoland village, from where we cross farmland back to our starting point and a welcome drink. Grade:Moderate: Ascent / Descent: Not known. Start time: 10.30am for 10.45am start. For more info: www.sheffieldwalkers.org