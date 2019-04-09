Dearne Valley Ramblers

SUNDAY 14 APRIL DEARNE & KIRKLESS WAY

We walk along the first part of the Dearne Way, following the River Dearne. The path takes us through Denby Dale towards Skelmanthorpe with stunning views of the surrounding countryside. We return on part of the Kirklees Way through Lower and Upper Cumberworth.

Starting point: Park Head Lane, Park Head near Birdsedge. Grid reference: SE199081.

Nearest postcode: HD8 8XW. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 15:30. Moderate 10 miles / 16.1 km. Contact details: Pat White. Telephone: 07759599483. This is a circular walk.