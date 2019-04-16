Dearne Valley Ramblers

SUNDAY 21 APRIL EASTER SUNDAY WALK

Guest Walk Leader from Thurcroft Walk & Talk. Lovely walk from Laughton to Carr and Brookhouse, back to Laughton. Bring seat if you have one for lunch stop. Horses in field so dogs must be on a lead. 4 Stiles. Starting point: Laughton Council School, School Road, Laughton. Post Code S25 1YP.

Grid reference: SK519879. Nearest postcode: S25 1YP. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 13:15. Moderate 6 miles / 9.7 km.

Contact details: Gloria Cousins. Telephone: 01909 563184 or 07956333045. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.