Dearne Valley Ramblers visit Broomhill!

WEDNESDAY 29 MAY BROOMHILL CIRCULAR

Circular route taking in the River Dearne, Manvers Lake, parts of the TPT and Gypsy Marsh. Drinks afterwards in the Old Moor Tavern for any thirsty walkers.

Starting point: Small car park on Highgate just off Broomhill Roundabout or roadside parking on Highgate.

Grid reference: SE419026.

Nearest postcode: S73 0FH.

Start time: 18:30.

Contact details: Sue Haywood. Telephone: 01709 586870/07599979648.

Additional notes:

This is a circular walk

Part of the 30th Anniversary Celebrations of the ‘TPT’