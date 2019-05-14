Dearne Valley Ramblers visit Ravenfield.

Wednesday 22 May The Ravenfield

A leisurely stroll through Ravenfield, with lovely panoramic views. Taking in the fish ponds an Old Ravenfield Village, opportunity of imbibing in the Cavalier pub once the walk is over. A number of deep ascending steps on the return leg. Starting point: Large car park next to Cavalier Pub, (preferably not the pub car park) Hollings Lane, Ravenfield. Grid reference: SK487936. Nearest postcode: S65 4PU. Start time: 18:30. Estimated finish time: 21:15. Easy 5 miles / 8.1 km. Contact details: Leaders contact numbers. Telephone: 07486365050 or 07880611925. This is a circular walk.