Disney dreams come true in Paris for Sheffield theatre school

Disneyland Paris made dreams come true for a touring theatre troupe from Sheffield when they visited Disneyland Paris in this its 25th anniversary year.

The group of 27 young people from Razzamataz theatre school in Sheffield travelled to one of the most enchanting places on earth.

The lucky youngsters rehearsed for months to perfect their performance ready for The Dome Disney Village, where Cirque Du Soleil once performed their iconic shows.

Razzamataz Sheffield joined in with a number of the other Razzamataz schools within the network to take part in the special gala performance called RazzaMagique. The icing on the cake was the incredible opportunity to perform the school’s own song in the iconic Disney Performing Arts Pre-Parade down Main Street USA in the Disneyland Park.

A parent of one of the lucky students who made the trip said: “As the parent of a RazzaMagique performer, we can not thank you enough for giving our daughter this amazing experience. She absolutely loved it and this is down to the hard work and efforts made by you all. The whole cast did amazing and their hard work really shone on that stage because they were brilliant. Thank you Razz Sheffield you are all amazing.”

Razzamataz Sheffield had the opportunity to showcase their talented students and creative performing arts teachers. Although the curriculum at Razzamataz covers everything from musical theatre through to the commercial genres, for this special gala performance the piece was of course Disney inspired.

The children performed a selection of songs and dances from the Disney classic, Hercules.