Distillery launches bespoke gin to celebrate 25th anniversary of hospice

Founder of the distillery Dave Owens is pictured with the anniversary gin

Waterton’s Reserve Gin hand-crafted the spirit with 25 botanicals and gifted the initial batch to the charity.

Bottles will be available in sizes of 70cl and 20cl from Bottle & Co in Mapplewell. The owner, Jay Ashton, has agreed to donate all profits to Barnsley Hospice.

It will also be available at a selection of pubs and bars around Barnsley, including The Talbot and The Wentworth Arms in Mapplewell.