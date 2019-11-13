This Sheffield bakery has been named one of the top 20 places in the UK to eat

Martha Brown, owner of Forge Bakehouse, Abbeydale Road

Forge Bakehouse, on Abbeydale Road, has been included on the Eat List, which is complied by global media group Time Out.

The judges said: “Forge Bakehouse offers a creative brunch menu, monthly supper clubs and themed evenings, cocktails and more.

“This humble bakery is home to some of the best bread in the city, baked fresh every day next to the cafe, which makes the best bed for its Mexican-style huevos rancheros."

Food from Forge Bakehouse. Photo by India Hobson.

The Eat List celebrates the very best places to eat in UK cities, from cheap and innovative new restaurants to fine dining establishments.

Forge Bakehouse offers homemade breads, pastries and baked goods plus all-day brunch, coffee and cocktails.

Owner of Forge Bakehouse, Martha Brown, said she was surprised but very happy to learn of the bakery’s inclusion on the list.

She said: “'I'm a bit astonished that we made the list, especially when you look at the kind of restaurants listed. It's great to know that casual brunch and real bread and pastry are valued so highly.”

The Eat List has been compiled by Time Out editors and contributing writers who have travelled the country to dine their way through hundreds of restaurants.

James Manning, Global Projects Editor at Time Out, said: “The Time Out Eet List reflects the way people across the UK, and the world, love to eat right now.

“We prize the places that combine great cooking with atmosphere and service, with an unashamed bias towards great-value restaurants you’ll want to visit again and again.

“There has never been a better time to dine out in the UK, and this is your essential guide to the best spots for every occasion.

“At Time Out, we’ve eaten our way through countless restaurants for more than 50 years on our quest to discover the best of the city.

“Time Out’s recommendations are made by expert, independent local writers and our reviewers visit anonymously and pay their way.