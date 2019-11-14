This unique Sheffield-made food is about to hit a major grocery store, an airline, a train company and a cinema chain
They started selling their pies at a Sheffield market stall, but now staff at a food company are preparing to sell their pies from a major high street grocery, an international airline, a national train company and a cinema chain.
E-mail therussianfoodcompany@gmail.com or call 07854 160555 to talk to Steve and Leeza about stocking their piewich.